Bhumi Pednekar leaves fans on edge with 'Durgamati' teaser

Indian actress Bhumi Pednekar has left fans on the edge of their seats with her latest post on Instagram.



On the social media site, she shared the movie posters of her upcoming film Durgamati.

The post included a picture of her own character, an IAS officer, and Akshay Kumar to name a few.

Durgamati is a horror thriller film directed by G. Ashok. It is a Hindi adaptation of his own 2018 Tollywood film Bhaagamathie.



As per the caption the movie is set to release on December 11.

Take a look:







