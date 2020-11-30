Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Nov 30 2020
Nostalgic fan shares picture of the Queen chatting with Prince Harry after his military training

Monday Nov 30, 2020


Prince Harry's decision to step down from his royal duties earlier this year left the British Royal family disappointed, with millions of royal fans blaming his wife Meghan Markle for his departure from the UK. 

While the couple has been in the US for a while now, fans still hope that the Duke of Sussex would soon reconsider his decision.

Some nostalgic fans still posts throwback pictures of Prince Harry with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth and his brother Prince William while reminiscing  about their time together amid reports reports that royal family may ask Harry and Meghan to give up their royal titles. 

One of those fans shared a heartwarming picture of the Queen chatting with Prince Harry as he completed his officer training in 2006.

The picture was taken during the during the Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst Military Academy.

Check out the picture below:


