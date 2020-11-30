Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Nov 30 2020
'Ertugrul' actress Esra Bilgic shows magic of her beauty to fans

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan wowed fans with her breathtaking look as she shared a new photo on Instagram.

Esra, who rose to fame with her role as Halime Sultan in the historical series Dirilis: Ertugrul, stepped up her fashion game in new picture.

The fashion icon looked gorgeous in black and white outfit. She pulled her hair back into a ponytail.

Undoubtedly, Esra is the epitome of beauty and her glam has always mesmerised her admirers.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the charming star displayed her enviable beauty to fascinate her fans. In the photo, Esra is seen staring at something. She captioned the post: 'impatiently'.

Esra Bilgic has become a huge name in Pakistan soon after the broadcast of 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' on PTV.

The Turkish beauty is winning hearts with her unmatched acting skills in new season of Turkish drama 'Ramo'.

Previously, Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan shared a new trailer of her hit drama 'Ramo', looking gorgeous with her co-star Murat Yıldırım.

