Scott Disick's ex Kourtney Kardashian attracts 'The Undoing' actor Edgar Ramirez with her post

Kourtney Kardashian attracted the attention of 'The Undoing' actor Edgar Ramirez after wondering about the The Undoing' series' mystery in a stunning Instagram post.



The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star seemed to begin new journey with the right one after her kids' father Scott Disick was spotted getting cozy with new flame Amelia Hamlin during a beach date.

Kim Kardashian's sister shared her sizzling selfie while asking about the show's biggest mystery to grab the attention of Edgar Ramirez.



Kourtney posted three pictures of herself and wrote 'Who killed Elena Alves?' It of course, as presumed, attracted the actor Edgar Ramirez, who plays Detective Joe Mendoza.

In response , the dashing actor went on to share one of Kardashian's snaps on his Instagram Story along with a flirty message.

The 43-year-old wrote: 'I am all ears…'with one of the photos of the reality star along with a winky face emoji.

The mystery of who killed Elena Alves, played by actress Matilda De Angelis, is at the center of the six-part mystery psychological thriller.

Fans of the celebrities were quick to notice and started speculating that Kourtney Kardashian and Edgar Ramirez would soon be seen together, as the mom-of-three does not want to waste more time after her ex Scott Disick who's enjoying the company of 19-year-old model.