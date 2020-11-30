Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Nov 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick's ex Kourtney Kardashian attracts 'The Undoing' actor Edgar Ramirez with her post

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 30, 2020

Kourtney Kardashian attracted the attention of 'The Undoing' actor Edgar Ramirez after wondering about the The Undoing' series' mystery in a stunning Instagram post.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star seemed to begin new journey with the right one after her kids' father Scott Disick was spotted getting cozy with new flame Amelia Hamlin during a beach date.

Kim Kardashian's sister shared her sizzling selfie while asking about the show's biggest mystery to grab the attention of Edgar Ramirez.

Kourtney posted three pictures of herself and wrote 'Who killed Elena Alves?' It of course, as presumed, attracted the actor Edgar Ramirez, who plays Detective Joe Mendoza.

In response , the dashing actor went on to share one of Kardashian's snaps on his Instagram Story along with a flirty message.

The 43-year-old wrote: 'I am all ears…'with one of the photos of the reality star along with a winky face emoji.

The mystery of who killed Elena Alves, played by actress Matilda De Angelis, is at the center of the six-part mystery psychological thriller.

Fans of the celebrities were quick to notice and started speculating that Kourtney Kardashian and Edgar Ramirez would soon be seen together, as the mom-of-three does not want to waste more time after her ex Scott Disick who's enjoying the company of 19-year-old model. 

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp eyeing role in new film after 'Fantastic Beasts' exit

Johnny Depp eyeing role in new film after 'Fantastic Beasts' exit
Nicole Kidman assures Hailey Bieber she won't share 'The Undoing' spoilers

Nicole Kidman assures Hailey Bieber she won't share 'The Undoing' spoilers

'Queen may not strip Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal titles'

'Queen may not strip Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal titles'
Kurulus: Osman: Mehmet Bozdag shares trailer for upcoming episode

Kurulus: Osman: Mehmet Bozdag shares trailer for upcoming episode

'Ertugrul' actress Esra Bilgic shows magic of her beauty to fans

'Ertugrul' actress Esra Bilgic shows magic of her beauty to fans
Kris Jenner sends birthday greetings to Chrissy Teigen

Kris Jenner sends birthday greetings to Chrissy Teigen
Khloe Kardashian doesn't care what others think about Tristan Thompson relationship

Khloe Kardashian doesn't care what others think about Tristan Thompson relationship
BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up US music charity auction

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up US music charity auction
Muneeb Butt slams luxury hotel for selling overpriced masks amid Covid-19 pandemic

Muneeb Butt slams luxury hotel for selling overpriced masks amid Covid-19 pandemic
Kate Middleton stuns royal fans and experts with her charisma and confidence

Kate Middleton stuns royal fans and experts with her charisma and confidence
UK minister breaks silence on 'The Crown'

UK minister breaks silence on 'The Crown'
Nostalgic fan shares picture of the Queen chatting with Prince Harry after his military training

Nostalgic fan shares picture of the Queen chatting with Prince Harry after his military training

Latest

view all