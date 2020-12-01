Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry's son Archie blossoming in the US despite unexpected Megxit deal

Prince Harry said watching Archie play in their garden is a blessing at California home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's firstborn, Archie Harrison, is living his best life in the United States despite shocking Megxit deal.

According to a source cited by PEOPLE, "They are very happy. Archie is thriving and growing quickly. As a family, they spend hours outside."

During an interview earlier, Harry revealed how he wants to get Archie interrested in playing some Rugby and that watching him play in their garden is a blessing.

“I am just unbelievably fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space and see my son be able to be outside, because I know so many people just haven’t had that opportunity in the last five months."

Last week, after spending a 'quiet Thanksgiving at home' with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, the family are all set to spend Christmas holidays in their California residence, said the source.

Meghan and Harry are "excited to decorate for Christmas" with Archie, they added.

