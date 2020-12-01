Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Charles 'furious' over his ghastly depiction in Netflix series 'The Crown'

Prince Charles mortified by inhumane depiction of his role in Netflix series 'The Crown'

Prince Charles's blood seems to be boiling over in rage over how inhumane he has made out to be in Netflix royal saga The Crown.

The Prince of Wales is 'mortified' and 'furious' over how his character is shown to be so brutal towards Princess Diana in the show.

Discussing the same, TalkRadio host Kevin O'Sullivan and royal commentator Russel Myers revealed, "The Royal Family have actually remained silent on this. It is the kind of 'put up and shut up' attitude, never complain and never explain.

"Certain things are obviously leaking out, like his friends saying that he is not being too happy about his portrayal. I can't imagine the rest of the Royal Family are too pleased about it," Myers said.

Sullivan proceeded to add, "Charles is apparently mortified by it and you can't blame him after looking at how he is depicted.

"But this is a lesson in the real world for Prince Harry.

"When you take money from people you tend to have to stay quiet about those people's problems and deficiencies. If you want your money Harry you have got to stay shut," he further said.

