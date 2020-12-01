Can't connect right now! retry
Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock seeks $436k in monthly support

Acclaimed singer Kelly Clarkson and her divorce case with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock has intensified after the latter filed for spousal and child support.

The music manager, 43, is looking for $436,000 in monthly spousal and child support after his ex-wife was granted the primary physical custody of their two children, as reported by People earlier.

A source spilled the details to the outlet, saying: "Brandon's been equally unreasonable in his requests for child and spousal support, as well as attorney fees.”

"Kelly's offered to pay for all the kids' expenses, but Brandon seems to think he is entitled to and needs $301K in spousal support and $135K in child support per month,” they went on to say.

"Additionally, he's already asked for $2M for attorney fees when he's the one driving up the cost of the divorce with seven attorneys just representing him alone,” added the insider.

Blackstock would receive over $5.2million every year if his request remains. 

