Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma glad to continue yoga during her pregnancy

Bollywood
Tuesday Dec 01 2020
Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first baby with husband Virat Kohli, is continuing with ‘most difficult’ exercise during her pregnancy with the assistance of her ‘very able husband’ ahead of due date.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a photo of her where she is seen doing ‘shirshasana’ or a headstand, what she called it the most difficult one, with the help of hubby.

The Zero actress wrote, “This exercise is ‘hands-down’ (and legs up) the most difficult one.”

She went on to say, “As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant barring twists & extreme forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support.”

“For the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting me balance, to be extra safe,” Anushka further said.

“I'm so glad I could continue my practice through my pregnancy,” the actress said before signing off.

Anushka announced in August that she was expecting her first baby with husband Virat Kohli. She said on Instagram, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

