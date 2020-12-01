Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 01 2020
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Bakhtawar Bhutto shares video of her fairytale-like engagement ceremony

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 01, 2020

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the firstborn of former president Asif Ali Zardari and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, on Tuesday took to her Instagram page and treated viewers to a glimpse of her fairytale-like engagement ceremony which was attended by several bigwigs of the country.

Read more: Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari 'officially engaged' to Mahmood Choudhry in Karachi ceremony

In the 32-second-long clip uploaded to the photo-and-video sharing platform, Bakhtawar can be seen walking alongside her father Asif Ali Zardari, her younger sibling Asifa Bhutto, and her paternal aunt Faryal Talpur. 

In the caption, Bakhatwar revealed the details of her wedding dress and makeup, while also acknowledging the crew behind the camera.

In the video, the newly-betrothed Bakhtawar can be seen holding her father's hand and wearing an ear-to-ear smile as she walks towards the serene garden decorated with flowers where her finance Mahmood Choudhry awaits her. 

It seems as if the background score of the video was composed and written especially to celebrate the occasion.

The duo had exchanged the rings as the city's bigwigs — including business magnates, politicians, and lawyers — turned up at the engagement ceremony at the Bilawal House on November 27.

Both Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and Mahmood Choudhry wore traditional oriental outfits.

The ceremony was held in the open area of the Bilawal House. However, Bakhtawar's brother and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto could not be present after testing positive for the coronavirus.

More From Entertainment:

Millie Bobby Brown left in tears after 'disrespectful' experience with stranger

Millie Bobby Brown left in tears after 'disrespectful' experience with stranger
The Jonas Brothers unveil their quarantine conundrums: ‘I always craved time'

The Jonas Brothers unveil their quarantine conundrums: ‘I always craved time'
Prince William to meet ‘The Crown’ cast despite being at odds with the show

Prince William to meet ‘The Crown’ cast despite being at odds with the show

Pakistan has lost 100 healthcare workers to coronavirus

Pakistan has lost 100 healthcare workers to coronavirus

Prince Harry's godmother Lady Celia Vestey died 'suddenly'

Prince Harry's godmother Lady Celia Vestey died 'suddenly'
Humayun Saeed hangs out with Hamza Ali Abbasi's 'chilled out' kid

Humayun Saeed hangs out with Hamza Ali Abbasi's 'chilled out' kid
Mahira Khan shares inspiring message to fans

Mahira Khan shares inspiring message to fans

Princess Diana and James Hewitt: A detailed look into their infamous romance

Princess Diana and James Hewitt: A detailed look into their infamous romance
Miley Cyrus apologizes for ‘Plastic Hearts’ unavailability on release day

Miley Cyrus apologizes for ‘Plastic Hearts’ unavailability on release day
Peshawar imposes smart lockdown in five neighbourhoods as COVID-19 cases continue to increase

Peshawar imposes smart lockdown in five neighbourhoods as COVID-19 cases continue to increase
Where are the trees?: SC seeks details of Billion Tree Tsunami project

Where are the trees?: SC seeks details of Billion Tree Tsunami project
Helena Bonham Carter calls ‘The Crown’ fiction as she weighs in on heated debate

Helena Bonham Carter calls ‘The Crown’ fiction as she weighs in on heated debate

Latest

view all