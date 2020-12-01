Can't connect right now! retry
Vidya Balan on picking roles that change the way Bollywood perceives women

Vidya Balan spoke about her choice of roles and why it is essential for her to play impactful roles in films

Bollywood star Vidya Balan is one of the handful in the industry who are known to have taken on powerful roles that aim to change the overall narrative of the public.

The Mission Mangal star spoke about her choice of roles and why it is essential for her to play impactful roles in films.

During an interview with IANS, Balan said: "No, I don't think it's my responsibility at all, but I think it is something I veer towards because I get inspired by strong women stories.”

“I have always been inspired by strong women in my life which is why I choose the kind of stories that I do,” she said.

“I'll do anything that I'll relate to instinctively,” she added.

Balan is one of the few people in Bollywood who have put in all efforts to alter the perception of women on silver screens. 

