Tuesday Dec 01 2020
Prince Harry's godmother Lady Celia Vestey died 'suddenly'

Tuesday Dec 01, 2020

Prince Harry’s godmother Lady Celia Vestey passed away at 71 years.

According to a notice published in the Daily Telegraph, she had died on Saturday and a private funeral will be held. 

The reason behind her death has yet to be disclosed. 

"Celia Elizabeth SRN BA. Died suddenly, but peacefully, on Saturday 28th November, aged 71 years," the notice read. 

"Adored wife of Sam. Much loved mother of William, Arthur and Mary and loving Granny of Ella, Frankie, Sam and Cosima. Private family funeral. Memorial service later."

"Family flowers only please, but donations gratefully received in Celia's memory to Ebony Horse Club."

