Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen, Prince Philip to celebrate Christmas 'quietly' amid Covid-19 crisis

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 01, 2020

The Covid-19 pandemic has dampened Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s Christmas festivities.

According to a palace spokesperson, they have decided to turn down their celebrations and will be enjoying the holidays "quietly" at Windsor Castle instead, which has been their venue for both national lockdowns.

"Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor," the spokesperson said. 

It was earlier reported that the Queen had asked Kate Middleton and Prince William to stay out of her Christmas celebrations this year and not be a part of the bubble amid the pandemic.

This is because Kate and William's young kids, George, Charlotte and Louise are considered as potential threat to their aged great-grandparents which is why they won't be seen celebrating the occasion with the rest of the royal family.

More From Entertainment:

Royal family bound to silence by ‘never complain’ royal rule: report

Royal family bound to silence by ‘never complain’ royal rule: report
'Queen enjoys getting hands wet in the sink'

'Queen enjoys getting hands wet in the sink'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle might require rent from Princess Eugenie: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle might require rent from Princess Eugenie: report
Prince Charles plans to carve his own way in the royal fold: report

Prince Charles plans to carve his own way in the royal fold: report
'Queen intends to reign for as long as she lives, wants to die with title'

'Queen intends to reign for as long as she lives, wants to die with title'
‘Saved by the Bell’ finally deletes controversial Selena Gomez scene

‘Saved by the Bell’ finally deletes controversial Selena Gomez scene
BTS’s ‘Life Goes On’ makes history on Billboard Hot 100

BTS’s ‘Life Goes On’ makes history on Billboard Hot 100
Meesha Shafi teases new music in adorable birthday post

Meesha Shafi teases new music in adorable birthday post

Nicki Minaj feature’s infant son’s voice in wholesome new voice note

Nicki Minaj feature’s infant son’s voice in wholesome new voice note
Buckingham Palace lambasted on bland response to Meghan Markle's miscarriage

Buckingham Palace lambasted on bland response to Meghan Markle's miscarriage
Nick Jonas sends love to ‘beautiful woman’ Priyanka Chopra to celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Nick Jonas sends love to ‘beautiful woman’ Priyanka Chopra to celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary
Millie Bobby Brown left in tears after 'disrespectful' experience with stranger

Millie Bobby Brown left in tears after 'disrespectful' experience with stranger

Latest

view all