Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber jokes about Brad Pitt in talks with Ellen

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 02, 2020

Justin Bieber mesmerised fans with his abrupt answers during his appearance at a show, revealing that he is letting his hair down — and hoping to resemble an iconic Brad Pitt movie look.

The 26-year-old appeared on Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, mesmerising fans with his abrupt answers. The Yummy singer revealed that he is letting his hair down — and hoping to resemble an iconic Brad Pitt movie look.

At one stage, Justin asked the host "My hair's getting kinda long, huh?"

In reply, DeGeneres said: 'It's getting very long," then the singer joked with a bunch of smile: "I'm growing it out. Legends of the Fall, Brad Pitt, that's what I'm going for."

"Is that what you're going for?" the host asked. "Shoulder length. Like, you could do ponytails!"

"I could," Bieber said, pondering the hairstyle.

Brad Pitt enthralled fans in decades-old 'Legends of the Fall' as he played as Tristan, whose iconic blond locks inch past his shoulders in the film.

Justin Bieber also shared intresting facts about his wife Hailey Bieber and opened up about having kids. The singer also made audience laugh by sharing the details about his tattoos.

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish: 'I did get a tattoo, but you won’t ever see it'

Billie Eilish: 'I did get a tattoo, but you won’t ever see it'
Hailey Bieber holds the key to her husband's heart: Justin opens up about having children

Hailey Bieber holds the key to her husband's heart: Justin opens up about having children
Rhea Chakraborty outclasses Bollywood's bigwigs to top 2020 list of most-searched celebs

Rhea Chakraborty outclasses Bollywood's bigwigs to top 2020 list of most-searched celebs
Queen, Prince Philip to celebrate Christmas 'quietly' amid Covid-19 crisis

Queen, Prince Philip to celebrate Christmas 'quietly' amid Covid-19 crisis
Royal family bound to silence by ‘never complain’ royal rule: report

Royal family bound to silence by ‘never complain’ royal rule: report
'Queen enjoys getting hands wet in the sink'

'Queen enjoys getting hands wet in the sink'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle might require rent from Princess Eugenie: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle might require rent from Princess Eugenie: report
Prince Charles plans to carve his own way in the royal fold: report

Prince Charles plans to carve his own way in the royal fold: report
'Queen intends to reign for as long as she lives, wants to die with title'

'Queen intends to reign for as long as she lives, wants to die with title'
‘Saved by the Bell’ finally deletes controversial Selena Gomez scene

‘Saved by the Bell’ finally deletes controversial Selena Gomez scene
BTS’s ‘Life Goes On’ makes history on Billboard Hot 100

BTS’s ‘Life Goes On’ makes history on Billboard Hot 100
Meesha Shafi teases new music in adorable birthday post

Meesha Shafi teases new music in adorable birthday post

Latest

view all