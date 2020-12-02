Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 02 2020
Princess Diana's former butler rubbishes claims about 'The Crown' being a work of fiction

Wednesday Dec 02, 2020

Princess Diana's butler said that the rift between Charles and Diana intensified after her rise to fame

Paul Burrell, who worked with Princess Diana as her butler for years, made startling claims about The Crown being entirely rooted in fact.

Burrell said the show's depiction of what transpired between Prince Charles and Diana is quite accurate.

During an interview with The Sun, he said, "Josh O'Connor plays Prince Charles as a rather uncaring, cold person. And I'm afraid that's what I saw behind closed doors."

"He was married to probably the most beautiful woman in the world. But he didn't look after her, and that's what comes across in The Crown," Burrell added. He continued that the rift between Charles and Diana came afloat after her rise to fame.

"You're seeing an unknown young girl rise while Charles's star doesn't and her popularity becomes greater than his," said Burrell. "And that's the whole problem."

Burrell added: "Diana said to me, 'I thought when I got married that my husband would be there for me, to care for me, to support me, to encourage me, but he isn't.' People that jump up and say, 'Well, that's not factual', well, that's pretty close to the truth."

