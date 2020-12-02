Can't connect right now! retry
Princess Diana forced to sell good image, make money for royal family

Princess Diana makes heartbreaking revelation about royal family using her to make money

Princess Diana talked about how she was relegated to inferior roles while being married in the royal family on various occasions during her lifetime.

The late Princess was made to feel inferior, ridiculed, poked fun at and isolated ever since she tied the knot with Prince Charles.

In her own words, Diana felt like she was simply 'a product sitting on a shelf' during her time as a senior royal.

The revelation came in BBC's explosive interview of Diana by Martin Bashir, which is currently under investigation.

E!News cites Diana as saying, "My husband and I, we were told when we got engaged that the media would go quietly, and it didn't, and then when we were married they said it would go quietly and it didn't.

"And then it started to focus very much on me, and I seemed to be on the front of a newspaper every single day, which is an isolating experience, and the higher the media put you, place you, the bigger the drop. And I was very aware of that," she adds.

"During the years, you see yourself as a good product that sits on a shelf and sells well, and people make a lot of money out of you," Diana continues in the heartbreaking interview.

