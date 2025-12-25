Noah Schnapp gives major statement about child stars

Noah Schnapp on life as a child star

Noah Schnapp is speaking candidly about growing up in the spotlight and why he believes stronger mental health support should be the norm for young actors in Hollywood.

Nearly a decade after rising to fame on Stranger Things, the actor is opening up about the emotional challenges that came with becoming a global star at such a young age.

In a recent interview, Schnapp reflected on how his perspective has changed over time.

He admitted that when he was younger, he didn’t think therapy was something he needed.

“It’s hard to grow up in the public eye,” he said. “You don’t know yourself, you haven’t figured anything out, and now you’re expected to know everything and have all the answers.”

The actor explained that being constantly watched and judged made growing up more complicated than he realised at the time.

“I was constantly saying the wrong things or being embarrassed by not taking certain things seriously that I should’ve, and then that lives on forever,” he shared.

“People grow and learn, and to do that publicly is not easy.”

Schnapp, who was just 11 years old when Stranger Things premiered in 2016, said that as he got older, he began to understand why so many young performers struggle behind the scenes.

“Through the years, it becomes like, ‘No, this is an abnormal life and you need some type of support system outside of your parents,’” he explained.

He also reflected on how his understanding of mental health has evolved.

“Growing up, I never understood why people were depressed or turned to drugs or had eating disorders,” Schnapp said.

“As you get older, you understand how the pressures of Hollywood can create that.”

Now, as the final season of Stranger Things begins to roll out, Schnapp says he believes therapy should be encouraged for young actors navigating fame.

He added that while he feels grateful for his journey, he recognises how important it is to have guidance and balance. “I always tell my parents, ‘I could never live in L.A.,’” he said. “I think I would get lost.”

With the show’s final episodes set to drop in stages, Schnapp’s reflections serve as a reminder of the emotional cost that can come with growing up in the public eye, and the importance of support behind the scenes.