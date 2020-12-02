Jennifer Lawrence gives update on her family’s fire-ravaged Kentucky farm

American actor Jennifer Lawrence after facing the devastating loss of her family farm, has come forth to issue a statement.

Talking to People magazine, The Hunger Games actor spoke about the fire that reduced her family's Kentucky farm to ashes.

"Thankfully, because of our amazing firefighters and first responders, no one was hurt and all of the animals were kept safe,” she said.

"When my brother Blaine took it over, he applied his creative mind and fun loving spirit and expanded a camp that was already the coolest, because it was the only place where kids could do whatever they wanted. A muddy messy paradise,” she went on to say.

"I'm grateful to Camp Hi Ho for the amazing childhood memories. My family and I are working together to help Blaine through this. And we are so grateful for the widespread support from the community to get Camp Hi Ho back up and running so we can welcome kids back this summer,” she added.

The barn was used for a number of things by the family, including as a sanctuary for activities for kids each summer as well as a living and working space for the Lawrence’s themselves too.

The actor’s brother Blaine Lawrence revealed details of the incident to TMZ, claiming the fire burnt down his office space, a separate apartment the family used, stalls for horses, riding area for kids, indoor rock wall, a native wildlife display center, a garage, an arts and crafts pavilion and a lot more.

He also revealed that their outdoor sports court, tree fort, pet barn, lake area, archery range, animal pastures and outdoor horse-riding trails and other sites were fortunately unharmed.

Blaine has also set up a fundraiser to build the farm back up through community donations or a 501 (c)(3).