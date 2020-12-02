Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Dec 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Bollywood star Sunny Deol diagnosed with Coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 02, 2020

Bollywood star Sunny Deol diagnosed with Coronavirus

Indian actor Sunny Deol has been diagnosed with coronavirus and he has isolated himself in Manali, the Bollywood actor confirmed the news on social media.

Taking to Twitter, the Singh Saab the Great actor revealed “I got the corona test done and the report came back positive.”

Deol further said “I am in isolation and my health is fine.”

“I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your test done,” the actor further said.

According to Indian media, Sunny Deol underwent shoulder surgery a few days back and was recovering at a farmhouse near Manali.

The actor’s Covid results came two days after he, his father Dharmendra, brother Bobby Deol and Karan Deol confirmed that they will be starring together in the sequel of Apne.

He took to Instagram and said, “Feeling blessed to get a chance to work with my father, brother again this time with my son. #Apne2, in cinemas Diwali 2021.”


