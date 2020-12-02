Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 02 2020
Lahore third-most polluted city in the world in latest ranking

Wednesday Dec 02, 2020

Smog in Lahore. Photo: AFP

Punjab's capital Lahore on Wednesday ranked among the world's most polluted cities and was just behind India's New Delhi and Bosnia Herzegovina's Sarajevo.

According to IQAir, at the time of filing this report, Lahore's Air Quality Index was recorded five times over the upper limit of a good range.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency regards air quality as satisfactory if the AQI is under 50. Meanwhile, Lahore's air quality was recorded at 250, considered "very unhealthy".

Top 10 cities with the worst air quality. — IQAir

New Delhi, the top most polluted city also recorded a "very unhealthy" air quality at 279.

To reduce smog, Punjab Disaster Management Authority has sealed 613 brick kilns, 2,148 industries, and impounded 8,579 vehicles, according to a report dated November 22, 2020.

The report also stated that the authority had arrested 478 people.

