Wednesday Dec 02 2020
Watch: Glenn Maxwell's 'ridiculous' reverse sweep six steals the show

Wednesday Dec 02, 2020

Glenn Maxwell hits a reverse sweep. — Twitter

Australia may have lost the 3rd ODI to India but Glenn Maxwell definitely emerged a winner from the game. 

As Australia tried to chase India's 303-run target, Maxwell smashes sixes and fours, giving the Indians a run for their money before the kangaroos eventually lost by 13 runs, enabling India to register their maiden win in the series. 

However, it was Maxwell's reverse sweep six that drove everyone — especially those in the commentators box — scream with joy. 

It was a Kuldeep Yadav delivery that was sent sailing above the ground, well past 100 metres, into the stands after Maxwell switched the bat, gripping it from the left-hand side and completely bamboozling the bowler. 

"Don't worry about that, that is a ridiculous shot," one commentator can be heard saying as the ball sailed over the heads of the fielders. 

The other commentator praised Maxwell's hand-eye coordination which enabled him to pull off the powerful slog. 

Social media fell in love with the shot, of course. 

One user rightly pointed out how difficult it is to hit a six the right way but Maxwell...


