Wednesday Dec 02 2020
Vikings: Prime Video's tweet regarding final episodes leaves fans worried

Wednesday Dec 02, 2020

"Vikings" fans were left worried by an announcement regarding the release of the 10 final episodes of the hit series.

The announcement was made on Wednesday on the official Twitter account of Amazon Prime Video.

According to the tweet, the remaining episodes of the historical series would be released on December 30 on Prime Video.

According to People , Amazon Prime said the episodes will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Austria and Ireland.

The statement did not mention whether the remaining episodes will be released on Netflix too.

