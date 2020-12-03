Megan Fox desperate to end divorce proceedings to start future with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox 'has moved on [with Machine Gun Kelly] and is looking forward to her future'

Megan Fox is ready to take the plunge in Machine Gun Kelly's relationship after hoping to end divorce proceeding with Brian Austin Green really soon.



The Transformers actress hopes the divorce will take less time to be finalised amid her budding romance with Kelly.

This is because Fox wants to take her relationship with the rapper to the next level.

According to a source, "[Fox and Kelly] are making plans for the future and want to live together."

"Megan has been taking things slowly though to make sure her sons are doing okay. They are getting to know him now [after Megan waited a few months to introduce them to Kelly]. Megan’s sons are her number one priority," the insider added.

Meanwhile, a separate source said in November that Fox "has moved on [with Kelly] and is looking forward to her future."

Earlier, Kelly even met Fox's three sons, Noah, 8; Bodhi, 6; and Journey, 4 cementing their relationship further.