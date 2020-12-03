PSL 6 draft to be held in January, hints PCB CEO Wasim Khan

The report says that PCB is yet to decide on the involvement of players in the draft. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The draft for Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 6 will be held in the first week of January with the matches starting from February 20, reported The News.

This was revealed by PCB’s Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan to a group of journalists on Wednesday.

The publication reported that the board is yet to decide on the involvement of players in the draft. It also said that the draft may be held virtually due to the rising coronavirus cases.

To a question about the unsettled financial matters between the PCB and PSL teams, the PCB CEO said that both parties were engaged in talks and hoped that issues will be resolved ahead of the draft.

“All dues till 2020 have been cleared while matters regarding the annual fee will be settled soon,” assured Wasim.

Tour of New Zealand

Wasim told the reporters that he was in contact with New Zealand Cricket and Pakistan cricketers regarding the tour.

“Today I talked to captain Babar Azam. He is more interested in resumption of net practice and cricket activities. Babar is of the view that once we start net practice, players will be at ease,” Wasim said.

The PCB CEO said that he feels the players will hit the grounds in a couple of days.

“The fourth Covid-19 tests are to be conducted on Thursday (today), the results of which will determine the start of outdoor nets and preparations for the Test and T20 series,” the publication quoted Wasim.

When pressed about the New Zealand Cricket's mishandling of the squad, Wasim said that he only had objections over the government's not sharing the exact nature of the breaches some cricketers committed.

“The players never broke the bubble and we have yet to be informed what breaches they committed. The problem is that everything is being handled by New Zealand’s Ministry of Health and even their cricket board has no clue as to what is happening. They have zero tolerance and think that every visitor is a risk to the country,” Wasim told the journalists.