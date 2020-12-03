Can't connect right now! retry
Saif Ali Khan hits out at social media users trolling his son Taimur

Indian actor Saif Ali Khan has hit out at trolls who attacked his son Taimur after his recent pictures wentviral with mum Kareena Kapoor.

During an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the Tanhaji star spoke about the negativity that comes his way and how some trolls had attacked him and his son after Kareena posted the pottery photos.

He also spoke about how grateful he is to come back home to his family every day.

"I'm lucky I have an amazing job that brings me to places like these. Not everyone is as lucky, and it can get frustrating being penned in a small apartment in the big city. Knowing that the negativity comes from there, I can be forgiving,” he said.

