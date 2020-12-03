Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Dec 03 2020
Appearing on BBC was Ishaq Dar’s personal decision: Muhammad Zubair

Thursday Dec 03, 2020

Former Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair says Ishaq Dar’s interview was being only considered from one perspective. Photo: File

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar's much scrutinised appearance on BBC's HARDtalk show has been termed as a "personal decision" by the spokesperson of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. 

Speaking to Geo Pakistan, Mohammad Zubair said it was Dar's personal decision to agree to the interview. "It is his [Dar] right to give an interview," said the former Sindh governor.

The interview in question has made Dar recipient to intense trolling on social media over his unpreparedness to answer Stephen Sackur's question. Dar had also claimed that he owned only one property in Pakistan - which has been seized by the government on court orders. 

Read more: PTI lawmakers lash out at former finance minister

But Zubair argued that reaction to the interview was one-sided. "There are two aspects: the one regarding his wealth statement which we cannot comment on since it is a matter between Dar and the tax authorities."

"The other," he continued, "is what Dar said about Pakistan's economy which has been ignored by the media."

The PML-N leader said Dar showed the reality of Imran Khan and his government by comparing the country's economic situation in 2018 and now. 

‘Nawaz Sharif will not return to Pakistan’

When asked if the former premier was planning on returning to the country after being declared a proclaimed offender by the Islamabad High Court, Zubair said Nawaz would not return until he is promised a fair trial. 

"The PML-N does not have to prove its bravado or principles to anyone," he added.

Zubair said it was yet to be decided whether the PML-N supremo would address the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Lahore on December 13. He said the Opposition was not looking to take permission of the government to hold a public gathering. 

Related: Nawaz Sharif declared proclaimed offender by IHC


