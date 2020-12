Yasir Hussain's hilarious throwback photo with Anwer Maqsood goes viral



Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain recently took a trip down memory lane, recounting his time as Gandhi jee alongside renowned dramatist, Anwer Maqsood.

The photo in question features Hussian dressed up in white rags, leaning against Mr Anwer Maqsood, who looks behind his shoulder with a scoffing gaze.

It looks like a BTS moment from the revived version of famous show, "Loose Talk".



Check it out below: