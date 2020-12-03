Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Dec 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Cardi B opens up about daughter Kulture’s ‘sassy’ nature

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 03, 2020

Cardi B opens up about daughter Kulture’s ‘sassy’ nature

Cardi B’s 2-year-old daughter Kulture is ‘sassy’ and her mother believes “she’s gonna be a personality” someday.

The WAP singer touched upon her daughter’s upbringing in detail during an interview with Billboard and admitted that she will make sure Kulture grows “up knowing how the world really is.”

She even added that while her daughter was born rich and “lives a different lifestyle than I lived... I want her to know that just because you have money, that doesn't mean you're super-privileged."

"Even me with her dad, we have had really bad experiences with police, and we're rich and famous. I want her to know that you're not going to be an exception. I want her to have compassion. I don't want her to ever have the mentality of, 'This doesn't apply to me’."

Cardi went on to say, "I'm a little scared that she gets to read nasty comments, but I don't know how I'm gonna be able to control it. I heard about a celebrity who gives their kid life coaching on how to love themselves and not let people break them. Hopefully, I can do the same thing."

"I always want her to know that she's beautiful. She knows what type of person I am, and when she gets older, clearly she's gonna hear me expressing myself because we live in the same [expletive] house. I just want her to know: I might be a little crazy, but I have a good heart and I love her. I want her to be confident always."

Before concluding Cardi explained that she hopes her daughter never lets "One comment break you and make you feel like you're not that girl” because “You that girl."

More From Entertainment:

Mahira Khan, others pour in support to Maya Ali for latest project

Mahira Khan, others pour in support to Maya Ali for latest project
Cardi B hates that netizens ‘Demand you be Mother Teresa’

Cardi B hates that netizens ‘Demand you be Mother Teresa’
Harry Styles believes ‘uncomfortable’ race dialogue is ‘essential’

Harry Styles believes ‘uncomfortable’ race dialogue is ‘essential’
BTS' Jungkook becomes first to surpass 25bn views for hashtag on TikTok

BTS' Jungkook becomes first to surpass 25bn views for hashtag on TikTok
Jessica Simpson opens up about dyslexic struggles: 'I actually I did it'

Jessica Simpson opens up about dyslexic struggles: 'I actually I did it'
Harry Styles slams netizens pitting ‘One Direction’ members against each other

Harry Styles slams netizens pitting ‘One Direction’ members against each other
All you need to know about Larsa Pippen, Malik Beasley’s controversial outing

All you need to know about Larsa Pippen, Malik Beasley’s controversial outing
Liam Hemsworth’s reaction to ex Miley Cyrus admitting she ‘still loves him’

Liam Hemsworth’s reaction to ex Miley Cyrus admitting she ‘still loves him’
Elliot Page will return as Vanya on ‘The Umbrella Academy’ after trans disclosure

Elliot Page will return as Vanya on ‘The Umbrella Academy’ after trans disclosure

Pakistani short film ‘Home1947’ wins big at South Asian Film Festival of Montréal

Pakistani short film ‘Home1947’ wins big at South Asian Film Festival of Montréal

Prince William wants to destroy palace's extensive ivory collection

Prince William wants to destroy palace's extensive ivory collection
Selena Gomez felt ‘bullied’ by the kidney transplant joke on ‘SBTB’

Selena Gomez felt ‘bullied’ by the kidney transplant joke on ‘SBTB’

Latest

view all