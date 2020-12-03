Cardi B opens up about daughter Kulture’s ‘sassy’ nature

Cardi B’s 2-year-old daughter Kulture is ‘sassy’ and her mother believes “she’s gonna be a personality” someday.

The WAP singer touched upon her daughter’s upbringing in detail during an interview with Billboard and admitted that she will make sure Kulture grows “up knowing how the world really is.”

She even added that while her daughter was born rich and “lives a different lifestyle than I lived... I want her to know that just because you have money, that doesn't mean you're super-privileged."

"Even me with her dad, we have had really bad experiences with police, and we're rich and famous. I want her to know that you're not going to be an exception. I want her to have compassion. I don't want her to ever have the mentality of, 'This doesn't apply to me’."

Cardi went on to say, "I'm a little scared that she gets to read nasty comments, but I don't know how I'm gonna be able to control it. I heard about a celebrity who gives their kid life coaching on how to love themselves and not let people break them. Hopefully, I can do the same thing."

"I always want her to know that she's beautiful. She knows what type of person I am, and when she gets older, clearly she's gonna hear me expressing myself because we live in the same [expletive] house. I just want her to know: I might be a little crazy, but I have a good heart and I love her. I want her to be confident always."

Before concluding Cardi explained that she hopes her daughter never lets "One comment break you and make you feel like you're not that girl” because “You that girl."