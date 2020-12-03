Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 03 2020
Ashley Graham reveals how she befriended Jennifer Aniston

Thursday Dec 03, 2020

Supermodel Ashley Graham revealed how her friendship with famed Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston blossomed. 

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she said that she first approached the Friends star via direct message on Instagram.

It was no surprise that the two hit off and become pals. 

"Well, I slid into her DMs first, but Jennifer Aniston and I definitely have lots of convos," she revealed. 

"We love to root for each other. She's amazing."

The model revealed that that they even went gymming together before the Covid-19 pandemic and reiterated how much Ashley "loves" Jennifer. 

"I love her. We worked out at the same gym before quarantine and I would see her at the gym and she always remembered my name," the star said excitedly. "I still am, to this day, just shocked, but I love her so much," she said.

