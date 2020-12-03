Can't connect right now! retry
ARMYs prep epic birthday ads for BTS Jin’s birthday

ARMYs love to spoil BTS and this time around its Jin’s turn to be treated like the king that he is. Plus with December 4th being barely a few hours away, the entire fandom has virtually gathered together to wish the star a happy birthday.

To make this day even more memorable, the Kim Seok Jin Team's ARMYs purchased TV commercial that will allow them to see glimpses of the boys throughout the day. They are said to highlight two key phrases, including “Happy Seokjin Day” and “Happy Jin Day.”

That is not all, other fans from across the globe have even purchased ads themselves and have lined them up to play all throughout the day. 

One ad was even made specifically to play on YouTube from November 27th to December 4th.

If that was not enough, magazine spreads have also been dedicated to Jin in Vogue Korea and Harper’s Bazaar.

With all these plans in place, it appears this is the year BTS's Jin will never forget.

