Friday Dec 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Philip's intense feud with Queen Elizabeth over major decision exposed

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 04, 2020

Something happened between the 1950s and 1960s that put Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth to the test

Prince Philip was adamant on taking a key decision in the life of his kids, despite staunch opposition from Queen Elizabeth.

According to royal experts, the Queen and Philip once had an intense row that left her shattered and 'reduced to tears' because of his brutal treatment towards her.

The feud ensued over the couple's children bearing Philip's family name Mountbatten, instead of Windsors - the historical family name of the royal family.

As explained by expert Francesca Calazzo, "... According to a biography written by Bedell Smith, something happened between the 1950s and 1960s that put the royal couple to the test.

“Her Majesty - always very attentive towards her husband - found herself in tears because of the 'brutal' behaviour of her husband, who had made a very specific request," she added.

Royal historian Hugo Vickers suggested the decision for his kids to not have his surname sparked a rather “unhappy moment” for the Duke of Edinburgh in his relationship with her majesty.

