Friday Dec 04 2020
Mads Mikkelsen opens up after replacing Jhonny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3

Friday Dec 04, 2020

Actor Mads Mikkelsen has broken his silence after getting the call to replace Jhonny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3.

Depp, who had appeared as the villain in the first two movies, made his exit from the franchise last month after losing his libel lawsuit against English publication The Sun.

It had alleged that Depp was a "wife beater" towards ex-wife Amber Heard.

While Depp shot only one scene of the film, he is still set to receive all of his eight-figure salary as per a clause in his contract.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the Hannibal star said that it was "tricky" to execute what Depp had over the previous films and added that he would try to maintain the character while "making it my own".  

"Well it’s going to be me, so that’s a difference," Mikkelsen said. 

"No, this is the tricky part. We’re still working it out. There has to be a bridge between what Johnny did and what I’m going to do. And at the same time, I also have to make it my own. But also we have to find a few links [to the previous version of the character] and some bridges so it doesn’t completely detach from what he’s already masterfully achieved."

Regarding the movie itself, Mikkelsen expressed excitement over the new job but also extended his well wishes to Depp. 

"Job wise, it’s obviously super interesting and nice." 

"It’s also a shocker that it came after what happened, which is just super sad. I wish [Depp and Heard] the best. These are sad circumstances. I hope both of them will be back in the saddle again really soon."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's concerns with ‘blindsiding’ the royal family: report

'Prince Charles had stopped seeing Camilla after he decided to marry Diana: report

Why did Daniel Radcliffe break so many wands in Harry Potter sets?

Queen Elizabeth mourns the death of her dog

Billie Eilish leaves fans disappointed with latest statement

BTS’s Jin unveils new song ‘Abyss’ hours ahead of his birthday

Noah Cyrus apologises after using racial slur when supporting Harry Styles

BTS’s Jin pens heartbreaking note to ARMYs ahead of ‘Abyss’ release

Dua Lipa touches on the hate female artists are met with 'especially in pop’

Momal Sheikh shares adorable snaps from 10th wedding anniversary party

Shawn Mendes found a ‘real kind of love’ after seeing ‘In Wonder’

Justin Bieber bashes the ‘sad excuse of a human’ targeting Hailey Baldwin

