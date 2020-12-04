Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 04 2020
Princess Diana sought an end to British monarchy: report

Friday Dec 04, 2020

Although Princes Diana died in a car crash in 1996, she still continues to make headlines in the British media.

Several authors and commentators believe that she was against the institution of monarchy and wanted an end to it.

Quoting  Howard Hodgson from his book Charles-- The Man Who Will Be King", Daily Express wrote that Diana continually phoned into television poll on monarchy to vote for its abolition.

Hodgson said this while referring to Andrew Morton, who wrote "Diana: Her True Story".

According to Daily Express, Hodgson wrote, William, then a boy and aware that both he and his father were supposed to be future kings, was apparently stretched out on a rug watching the programme with her.”

In an article published on Friday the publication wrote that Princess Diana said she did not want to destroy the monarchy as that is "my children's future".  

The Princess of Wales said said reform was needed to change the remote relationship between the Royal Family and the public.

