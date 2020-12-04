Justice Qazi Faez Isa files petition seeking additional review of June 2020 ruling

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court's Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Friday submitted a petition seeking an additional review of the ruling on the presidential reference filed against him.

According to the petition, Justice Faez Isa has requested that an order be passed for the hearing of the petition to be broadcast live on television. Government officials launched a "propaganda campaign" against him and his family, the judge claimed.

He demanded that Justices Maqbool Baqar, Mansoor Ali Shah, and Yahya Afridi also be made part of the bench to hear the petition and that his petition be declared admissible in Justice Afridi's ruling.

Paragraphs 2 to 11 of the June 19, 2020, ruling should be reviewed and withdrawn, he demanded.

In his petition, Justice Isa expressed concern that a report by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) — which he claimed was not provided to him or his wife — may affect him and Sarina Isa.

The FBR report, much like the reference against him, was leaked to the media for misleading propaganda, the judge alleged.

Justice Isa further underscored that the "independence of the judiciary was handed over to the executive" via the June 19, 2020, ruling, which he claimed was against the Constitution of Pakistan.

He claimed in his petition the PTI and its coalition partner, the MQM, had demanded his removal from office following the Faizabad sit-in case.

The reason former Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa privately informed Justice Isa about the reference was to obtain his resignation, he further claimed.

SC dismisses presidential reference against Justice Isa

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on June 19 dismissed the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa in the Supreme Judicial Council and accepted his petition seeking the reference's dismissal.

"[The reference] is declared to be of no legal effect whatsoever and stands quashed, and in consequence thereof the proceedings pending in the Supreme Judicial Council against the Petitioner in CP 17/2019 (including the show-cause notice dated 17.07.2019 issued to him) stand abated," read the court's short order.

The SJC had initiated the proceedings over Justice Isa's alleged non-disclosure in wealth returns of three London properties acquired on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015.

A ten-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.