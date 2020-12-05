Gigi Hadid shares good news with fans and friends

Gigi Hadid made her dazzling return to work following the birth of her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik.



The supermodel delighted her fans and friends who were waiting for her return to the fashion world as she shared the news on her Instagram Story.

Bella Hadid's sister took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday and posted a short clip, revealing that she has resumed work.

The charming model captioned the video: 'Back in the office'.

Gigi went on to explain: '[I] would say back to work BUT being a mama is a job like no other.'

The new mum's mother Yolanda would take care of her newly born baby in her absence.

On the other hand, Yolanda, 56, appeared to be the doting grandmother as she posted a heartwarming picture with her granddaughter on social media, captioning it: "We spent the day while mama was away."

Gigi Hadid and her life partner Zayn Malik announced their baby daughter's arrival on 24 September by sharing gorgeous black-and-white photos of their sweetie pie.