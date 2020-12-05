Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Dec 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid shares good news with fans and friends

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

Gigi Hadid made  her dazzling return to work following the birth of her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The supermodel delighted her fans and friends who were waiting for her return to the fashion world as she shared the news on her Instagram Story.

Bella Hadid's sister took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday and posted a short clip, revealing that she has resumed work.

The charming model captioned the video: 'Back in the office'.

Gigi went on to explain: '[I] would say back to work BUT being a mama is a job like no other.'

The new mum's mother Yolanda would take care of her newly born baby in her absence.

On the other hand, Yolanda, 56, appeared to be the doting grandmother as she posted a heartwarming picture with her granddaughter on social media, captioning it: "We spent the day while mama was away."

Gigi Hadid and her life partner Zayn Malik announced their baby daughter's arrival on 24 September by sharing gorgeous black-and-white photos of their sweetie pie. 

More From Entertainment:

Miley Cyrus 'controversial' picture sets tongues wagging

Miley Cyrus 'controversial' picture sets tongues wagging

Hina Altaf surprises beau Aagha Ali with lavish birthday party

Hina Altaf surprises beau Aagha Ali with lavish birthday party
Princess Diana sought an end to British monarchy: report

Princess Diana sought an end to British monarchy: report

Meghan Markle can make millions if she turns her diary into a memoir: report

Meghan Markle can make millions if she turns her diary into a memoir: report
Iqra Aziz 'can't stop loving' beau Yasir Hussain

Iqra Aziz 'can't stop loving' beau Yasir Hussain
10 pictures that prove Johnny Depp paints like a pro

10 pictures that prove Johnny Depp paints like a pro
Minal Khan shares heartwarming snap with mother during Umrah

Minal Khan shares heartwarming snap with mother during Umrah
Shakira's new music video 'Girl Like Me' breaks the internet

Shakira's new music video 'Girl Like Me' breaks the internet

BTS: RM, Suga make it to Billboard’s Hot 100 Songwriters list

BTS: RM, Suga make it to Billboard’s Hot 100 Songwriters list
Jennifer Lopez bashes Botox rumors: “I don’t like needles’

Jennifer Lopez bashes Botox rumors: “I don’t like needles’
Experts warn Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s neutrality ‘may be tested’: report

Experts warn Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s neutrality ‘may be tested’: report
Billie Eilish refunds ‘Where Do We Go?’ tour tickets to fans

Billie Eilish refunds ‘Where Do We Go?’ tour tickets to fans

Latest

view all