Saturday Dec 05 2020
Sofia Richie reveals interesting fact about her new tattoo

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie flaunted a new tattoo of her nickname 'Bird' as she shared a picture on social media.

Taking to Instagram Story on Thursday, the Lionel Richie's daughter revealed her nick name 'Bird'which was written by her dad on back of her neck.

The 22-year-old, who just returned after enjoying a sun-soaked vacation with family in The Bahamas, shared a black and white photo of the back of her neck on which she has had inked in cursive: 'Bird'.

The charming model captioned the post: 'My nickname in my dad's writing.'

Sofia is the daughter of legendary singer Lionel Richie and ex-girlfriend of Kourtney Kardashian's children's father Scott.

She Richie and Scott Disick split earlier this year and most recently she's been spending time with her bestie Abby Smidt on board a yacht in the Caribbean. She shared a ton of pics from the trip.

Sofia and Scott, a father of three, broke up in the summer after two years of dating. The reality has since moved on to Lisa Rinna's 19-year-old daughter, Amelia Hamlin.

