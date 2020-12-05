Trailer of Priyanka Chopra starrer 'We Can Be Heroes' out now

Priyanka Chopra says 'it's time to sit back and let these incredible kids show you how to be a HERO'

Priyanka Chopra is adding a new genre to her impressivr repertoire with the release of kids superhero movie We Can Be Heroes, whose trailer just dropped on Friday.

The trailer was shared by the actress on Instagram in a long post.

"Power comes in all sizes and it arrives on Christmas Day! These amazing kids have a secret weapon - Teamwork."

"It brought a different energy on set and is the life of this film. So while you wait for Santa, it's time to sit back and let these incredible kids show you how to be a HERO! Are you in?" she added.

Pee Cee went on to say, "We Can Be Heroes, directed by Robert Rodriguez is now coming to Netflix globally this Christmas."







