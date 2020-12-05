Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Dec 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Trailer of Priyanka Chopra starrer 'We Can Be Heroes' out now

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

Priyanka Chopra says 'it's time to sit back and let these incredible kids show you how to be a HERO'

Priyanka Chopra is adding a new genre to her impressivr repertoire with the release of kids superhero movie We Can Be Heroes, whose trailer just dropped on Friday.

The trailer was shared by the actress on Instagram in a long post.

"Power comes in all sizes and it arrives on Christmas Day! These amazing kids have a secret weapon - Teamwork."

"It brought a different energy on set and is the life of this film. So while you wait for Santa, it's time to sit back and let these incredible kids show you how to be a HERO! Are you in?" she added.

Pee Cee went on to say, "We Can Be Heroes, directed by Robert Rodriguez is now coming to Netflix globally this Christmas."



More From Entertainment:

Yolanda Hadid on baby-sitting duty as Gigi Hadid goes back to work

Yolanda Hadid on baby-sitting duty as Gigi Hadid goes back to work
Daniel Radcliffe breaks silence on why he will never join Twitter

Daniel Radcliffe breaks silence on why he will never join Twitter

Meghan Markle's engagement dress designers Ralph & Russo involved in court battle

Meghan Markle's engagement dress designers Ralph & Russo involved in court battle
Sofia Richie reveals interesting fact about her new tattoo

Sofia Richie reveals interesting fact about her new tattoo
Gigi Hadid shares good news with fans and friends

Gigi Hadid shares good news with fans and friends
Miley Cyrus 'controversial' picture sets tongues wagging

Miley Cyrus 'controversial' picture sets tongues wagging

Hina Altaf surprises beau Aagha Ali with lavish birthday party

Hina Altaf surprises beau Aagha Ali with lavish birthday party
Princess Diana sought an end to British monarchy: report

Princess Diana sought an end to British monarchy: report

Meghan Markle can make millions if she turns her diary into a memoir: report

Meghan Markle can make millions if she turns her diary into a memoir: report
Iqra Aziz 'can't stop loving' beau Yasir Hussain

Iqra Aziz 'can't stop loving' beau Yasir Hussain
10 pictures that prove Johnny Depp paints like a pro

10 pictures that prove Johnny Depp paints like a pro
Minal Khan shares heartwarming snap with mother during Umrah

Minal Khan shares heartwarming snap with mother during Umrah

Latest

view all