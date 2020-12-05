BTS’s Jimin overtakes Twitter with a blue haired return

BTS’s Jimin has overtaken the internet with his blue haired return at an award show's red carpet event, and ARMY is frenzied.

For those unaware this ‘trinity’ unveiling came after the boys began trending for their new looks at the 2020 Melon Music Awards Red Carpet.

No sooner than that did Twitter start trending with #JiminBlueHair, with over 8,811 tweets and counting!

Even ARMYs cannot believe this sudden hair change. Most have started dubbing it the ‘BlueMin movement’.

Whereas others are still flabbergasted over the power of BTS’s ARMY, (even ARMYs themselves!)

One user wondered, “Just the change of his hair colour is enough to make millions of people go crazy and trend it. The power he holds. IT’S INSANE. PARK JIMIN! YOU ARE INSANE FOR THIS!”



