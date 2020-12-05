Miley Cyrus refuses to plunge into drug relapse: ‘It’ll be a cold day in hell’

Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Dec 05 2020
Saturday Dec 05, 2020

Miley Cyrus never wants to fall off the sobriety wagon because she doesn’t want to join the infamous 27 club.

While promoting her new album Plastic Hearts the singer got candid about her past relationship with recreational drugs. She even assured fans that she had no intention of jumping off the bang wagon again.

The singer was quoted telling Rolling Stone, "[I] haven’t done drugs in years. Honestly, I never try to, again, be a fortune-teller. I try to not be naïve.”

While she admits those days were not her brightest, she will never be ashamed of them, "Things [expletive] happen. But from sitting here with you right now, I would say it would have to be a cold day in hell for me to relapse on drugs."

For those unversed with Cyrus’s motivations behind leaving a life of perpetual parties behind, she once told the publication, “Actually, one of the reasons I got sober was I had just turned 26, and I said, 'I got to pull my [expletive] together before I’m 27, because 27 is the time you cross over that threshold into living or dying a legend.'"

"I didn’t want to not make it through being 27. I didn’t want to join that club. Probably about halfway into 26, I got sober. Then by 27, I was pretty much fully sober.”

