Insiders speculate upon Queen Elizabeth’s ‘quiet, defeated’ Christmas plans: report

Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas plans took months in the making and a palace aid recently gave royal fans the full rundown of what led her to come to this decision.

According to the Daily Mirror, a palace source claimed, “The Queen is acutely aware of the need for caution throughout the crisis and the Christmas period is no different. The Queen and The Duke are fortunate to spend Christmas with their family every year.”

The reason she was forced to choose just one household, per covid safety measures, is because “they understand that their family will have competing demands over the Christmas period and are content to have a quiet festive season this year. Like everyone they hope things will get back to normal in 2021.”

It was only after “Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor."