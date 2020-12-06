Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Dec 06 2020
Chadwick Boseman to be remembered as 'Hero for the Ages' at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

Late American actor Chadwick Boseman will be getting posthumously honoured at the 2020 Movie & TV Awards this weekend.

The show’s Greatest of All Time special will pay homage to the deceased Black Panther star with a 'Hero For The Ages' award.

According to MTV, the honour is bestowed upon someone “whose heroism on-screen was only surpassed by the true hero they were off-screen.”

The event will kick off virtually on December 6, and will be hosted by Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens.

The special theme of the 90-minute award show will celebrate the best films and TV shows of the past four decades.

Boseman passed away at the age of 43 on August 29, 2020, after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

He had kept his illness under wraps but had drawn concerns about his health in the past after a major weight loss. 

