Sunday Dec 06 2020
‘The Crown’ makers have crossed limits, says former UK minister

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

The cold war between Netflix’s The Crown and the British royal family seems to have intensified by ten folds.

Former Tory minister under John Major, Lord Forsyth, claimed that the makers of the show ‘crossed a line’ with the depiction of Prince Charles and his relationship with the late Princess Diana.

Speaking to the Mail, Lord Forsyth said: “What they are doing is absolutely shocking. It is mendacious and it is untrue. And as every day goes by without any action on the issue, more and more people are seeing this programme, and unfortunately people believe this stuff to be fact.”

“If Netflix are also using a corporate account in that way then the case for regulation is even stronger. They can’t continue to say, ‘this is drama, this is not our fault’.”

“They are clearly using a programme which is sensationalist and mendacious to promote their commercial interests. The royals do not have a right to reply. This is damaging, nasty and unpleasant stuff,” he added.

