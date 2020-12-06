Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Dec 06 2020
Doubts were cast on Prince Harry’s parentage after Diana’s affair with James Hewitt

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

Prince Harry was born with a royal bloodline but despite that, many have casted doubts on his parentage. 

Princess Diana’s affair with Major James Hewitt was one for the books and is till date, one of the biggest scandals of the royal family history.

However, through that affair, some unpleasant rumours and conspiracies had sparked which a handful of people still believe to be true, per Harper's Bazaar.

In spite of there being no truth to the claims, many are of the belief that Prince Harry’s real father is not Prince Charles but Major Hewitt due to their similar red hair which ignited suspicions.

Major Hewitt had clarified in an interview in 2002 that he had met the late Princess of Wales for the first time when her second-born was already a toddler—thereby rubbishing the conspiracies.

"There really is no possibility whatsoever that I am Harry's father. I can absolutely assure you that I am not,” Hewitt told the Sunday Mirror.

“Admittedly the red hair is similar to mine and people say we look alike. I have never encouraged these comparisons and although I was with Diana for a long time I must state once and for all that I'm not Harry's father. When I first met Diana, Harry was already a toddler,” he added. 

