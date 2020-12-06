Can't connect right now! retry
Kate Middleton to finally to travel on Queen’s Royal Train after years of waiting

Kate Middleton will finally travel on the Royal Train with her husband Prince William for the first time since their wedding in 2011.

“Over the next two days, The Duke and Duchess will undertake working visits across the UK, meeting frontline workers, teachers, mental health professionals, care workers, schoolchildren, and young people to pass on the nation’s thanks for their tireless efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Traveling on the Royal Train across England, Scotland, and Wales – The Duke and Duchess will pay tribute to the inspiring work of those who have gone above and beyond to support communities during this challenging year for the nation,” it was announced on the official Instagram handle of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

According to the Mirror UK, Queen Victoria was the first to use the Royal Train and since then it has been used by the British monarchs.

The train has bedrooms, bathrooms, a sitting room and a large dining room. It also has an office for the Queen where she works during travel.

