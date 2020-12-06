Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Dec 06 2020
The Queen preoccupied with 'more important things' than Prince Harry, Meghan: report

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

The Queen preoccupied with ‘more important things’ than Prince Harry, Meghan: report

Being a monarch, Queen Elizabeth has a large number of duties to uphold and a royal expert believes she has “more important things” to deal with than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Christmas plans.

This claim was brought forward by royal expert Marlene Koenig. She told Express UK, "Anything is possible. If you look at Christmas speech photos throughout the years, the focus is on usually the direct line of succession.”

"Last year’s included Charles as well as the Queen’s father but sometimes special events such as a wedding and in 2018, a photo from Harry and Meghan was included.”

"I won’t be surprised if a photo from Beatrice’s wedding is included this year. I do not make predictions, but the Queen could include a photo just to show support, but Meghan and Harry have not been in the UK for a year now, no new family photo to show."

"It is possible but I think we will see the Queen include her immediate line and perhaps, Beatrice and Edo’s wedding because it took place this year. The Sussexes are not being snubbed. If you take the time and look at each year’s photos, you will notice a pattern of focusing on the direct line, immediate family or a big event, such as a wedding. Even if Harry and Meghan had not moved to the US, it was unlikely that they would have been included."

"I think it is a going to be a speech talking about us all being in it together. That is something that the Queen knows about having served in the war, lived through the war. I think it will be a speech that tries to be conciliatory and non-political. There will be notions of being with your family even though you can't be with your family.”

She concluded by saying, "Also because the Queen is deeply religious, there will be a reference to her faith and how faith can get people through these things, which is quite true. I think it will just be a message that is very uplifting. Things like we have been together and we have gotten this far."

