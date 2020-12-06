Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Dec 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth likely to get Covid vaccine within weeks

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

Queen Elizabeth likely to get Covid vaccine within weeks

Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip will be among the first to get coronavirus vaccine in Britain, according to media reports.

Queen, 94 and Prince Philip 99 are expected to accept the offer of vaccine on the advice of their doctors.

According to reports, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who are currently staying at their Windsor Castle, are in the first group identified for the vaccination.

However, the Daily Mail citing senior sources, reported that the Monarchs will not get preferential treatment, but will instead 'wait in line' during the first wave of injections reserved for people over-80s and care home residents.

Meanwhile, Queen will be celebrating Christmas at Windsor Castle for the first time in 32 years.

Buckingham Palace confirmed last week that the Queen has decided to remain at the Windsor Castle for the Christmas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Palace spokesman said in a statement, “Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor."

The spokesman further said "Like everyone they hope things will get back to normal in 2021."

This will be the first time in 32 years Queen will skip celebrations at Sandringham and celebrate at Windsor Castle.

Queen has been staying at Windsor castle since March, while Prince Philip has been there since retiring from public duties in 2017.

More From Entertainment:

Queen's head housekeeper quits role after staff revolted against Christmas plans

Queen's head housekeeper quits role after staff revolted against Christmas plans
BTS’s Jin spills the beans behind V’s wholesome attempts to cheer him up on his birthday

BTS’s Jin spills the beans behind V’s wholesome attempts to cheer him up on his birthday
BTS: Jimin, Jungkook set the 2020 Melon Awards stage on fire with ‘Black Swan’ performance

BTS: Jimin, Jungkook set the 2020 Melon Awards stage on fire with ‘Black Swan’ performance
Prince Charles slammed for draining royal coffers: report

Prince Charles slammed for draining royal coffers: report
Meghan Markle will stick to royal patronages till Megxit review: report

Meghan Markle will stick to royal patronages till Megxit review: report
Netflix says it will not add a disclaimer to 'The Crown'

Netflix says it will not add a disclaimer to 'The Crown'
The one gift that the Kardashians, Jenners can't celebrate Christmas without

The one gift that the Kardashians, Jenners can't celebrate Christmas without
Princess Diana actress Emma Corrin shares list of the best 'things' she's watched in 2020

Princess Diana actress Emma Corrin shares list of the best 'things' she's watched in 2020
Priyanka Chopra blows fans away with stunning snap

Priyanka Chopra blows fans away with stunning snap
Kylie Jenner files restraining order against 'potential burglar'

Kylie Jenner files restraining order against 'potential burglar'
Mahira Khan says she loves working on Sundays

Mahira Khan says she loves working on Sundays
The Queen preoccupied with ‘more important things’ than Prince Harry, Meghan: report

The Queen preoccupied with ‘more important things’ than Prince Harry, Meghan: report

Latest

view all