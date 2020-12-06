Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Dec 06 2020
Netflix says it will not add a disclaimer to 'The Crown'

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

Netflix has refused to add a disclaimer to the beginning of each episode of The Crown, a popular historical show, to warn viewers that the series is a work of fiction, Independent reported on Sunday.

The demanded was also made by UK's culture secretary Oliver Dowde last week.

In a statement issued to The Mail On Sunday, the streaming giant said it will not add a disclaimer to the beginning it is widely understood that The Crown is a work of fiction.

Critics of the show are of the view that  a number "The Crown" scenes are invented which audiences may not realise.

Helena Bonham-Carter, who currently stars as Princess Margaret, also called for adding a disclaimer, saying Netflix had a “moral responsibility” to add one.

The statement said, “We have always presented The Crown as a drama, and we have every confidence our members understand it’s a work of fiction that’s broadly based on historical events."

It added, “As a result, we have no plans – and see no need – to add a disclaimer.”.

