Netflix says it will not add a disclaimer to 'The Crown'

Sunday Dec 06, 2020
Netflix has refused to add a disclaimer to the beginning of each episode of The Crown, a popular historical show, to warn viewers that the series is a work of fiction, Independent reported on Sunday.
The demanded was also made by UK's culture secretary Oliver Dowde last week.
In a statement issued to The Mail On Sunday, the streaming giant said it will not add a disclaimer to the beginning it is widely understood that The Crown is a work of fiction.
Critics of the show are of the view that a number "The Crown" scenes are invented which audiences may not realise.
Helena Bonham-Carter, who currently stars as Princess Margaret, also called for adding a disclaimer, saying Netflix had a “moral responsibility” to add one.
The statement said, “We have always presented The Crown as a drama, and we have every confidence our members understand it’s a work of fiction that’s broadly based on historical events."
It added, “As a result, we have no plans – and see no need – to add a disclaimer.”.