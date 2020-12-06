Queen's head housekeeper quits role after staff revolted against Christmas plans

The Queen’s head housekeeper Patricia Earl, who had provided her service for 32 years, decided to quit her role.

According to The Sun, she is officially leaving later this month and was given the Royal Victorian Order for her service in 2018.

Her decision to leave the coveted role comes after a staff revolted over the Queen’s Christmas plans.

The monarch has traditionally spent the holiday at her Sandringham estate for the past 33 years.

The staff had plans in place to allow the Queen to celebrate as normally as possible, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Sandringham staff, which includes cleaners, laundry and maintenance workers, were asked to isolate from their families for four weeks in order to serve the monarch around the clock, which did not settle well.

While Patricia did not comment on the matter, a spokesperson from Buckingham Palace said that it "was a completely amicable departure".