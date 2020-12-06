Can't connect right now! retry
BTS unveil the true meaning behind their decision to name their album ‘BE’

BTS recently sat for a candid discussion and explained the true intentions behind their new album BE.

The boys spilled the beans on everything, from BE, to their eating preferences and even Jungkook’s experience directing the music video Life Goes On with MTV Fresh Out Live.

It all started when the interviewer probed the boys for the real meaning behind the word BE and RM was the first to speak out, saying, “Basically the album’s man concept is shedding a hopeful light during this new global climate and reminding listeners that our life goes on. The word ‘BE’ is from to be and it felt right because it gives way to countless meanings. Like BE can be anything like are, is, were.”

The interviewer later went on to ask the boys how they differentiated this album from all of their previous ones especially in light of the way the pandemic is currently affecting the world.

This time around Jimin jumped in to answer and explained, “Because the album wasn’t planned prior, we didn’t have a concrete plan but we just put in out honest thoughts and feelings. It’s also special because out members participated actively in the conversations regarding the album.”

