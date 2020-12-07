Can't connect right now! retry
Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap get embroiled in a fiery Twitter spat

Anurag Kashyap tried to troll Anil Kapoor which ruffled his feathers

Bollywood megastar Anil Kapoor and famed director Anurag Kashyap have locked horns on social media, leaving fans deeply concerned.

The online drama rolled out between the two on Twitter after Kapoor commented on Dil Dhadakne Do costar Shefali Shah’s web show Delhi Crime.

Retweeting his tweet, Kashyap tried to troll Kapoor which ruffled his feathers and led to fiery exchange between the actor and director.

"I've said it once and I'll say it again because they absolutely deserve it! Congratulations to the #DelhiCrime team! Nice to finally see more of our people get international recognition. @ShefaliShah_,” Kapoor had tweeted.

Responding to that, Kashyap poked fun at him and said: “Nice to see some deserving people get international recognition. Waise, aapka Oscar kidhar hain? No? Achha... nomination?”

Kapoor hit back saying: "The closest you have come to an Oscar is watching Slumdog Millionaire win Oscars on TV. #TumseNaHoPayega.”

"Says the k-k-k-ing of hand-me-down films. Weren't you the second choice for this film also?" Kashyap replied.

"Hand-me-down or pick-me-up: I don't care. Work is work—Tumhare Jaise kaam dhoondte waqt baal toh nahi nochne padte. #actorlife," wrote back Kapoor.

"Sir, you don't talk about hair. Aapko toh apne Baal ke dum pe roles milte hain. #BaalBaalBaloo #TheJungleLife,” Kashyap retorted.

"Beta, you need serious skills to have a career like mine. Aise hi nahi chal rahi humari gaadi 40 saal se. #TheRealAK,” Kapoor said.

"Sir har 40 saal purani gaadi ko vintage nahi kehte. Kuch ko khatara bhi kehte hain. #retirementcalling," Kashyap wrote.

"Abe meri gaadi 40 saal chali toh chali, teri toh abhi tak garage se hi nahi nikli hai. #thenationhasspoken,” Kapoor said.

"Agar gaadi Race 3 ki ho toh it's better that it stays in the garage only. #havemercy,” Kashyap added. 

