Ananya Panday claps back at haters as she talks about being the most trolled star

Ananya Panday wore her heart on her sleeve in conversation with Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday entered the industry not too long ago but during that short span of time, the actor has faced quite a few hurdles.

The Student of the Year 2 actor wore her heart on her sleeve in conversation with Kareena Kapoor on her chat show.

Speaking about being one of the most trolled actors in Bollywood, Ananya said: “When I initially started, I was dressing in a way that probably made everyone happy.”

“But now I think the way that I dress makes me happy. As I said in the start, as long as I am happy and comfortable, it is all that matters.”

“When it comes to trolling, now I am just like, anything I do or wear, I am going to get trolled anyway,” she said.

“So it’s fine, as long as I am happy and comfortable. I have made it to Diet Sabya and I have been questioned on what I am wearing but that is something that I don’t actually obsess over or anything,” she continued.

“As long as I am happy and I get good pictures to put on my Instagram, I am fine,” she added.